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Canada Goose (GOOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Canada Goose logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canada Goose is expected to report Q1 2027 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, with analysts looking for a loss of $0.65 per share on $76.34 million in revenue.
  • The company’s most recent quarter showed a mixed result: EPS of $0.27 missed estimates, but revenue of $325.89 million beat expectations and rose 17.9% year over year.
  • Wall Street remains cautious on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.53, while the shares were recently trading near $9.73.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share and revenue of $76.34 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 1.42%.The business had revenue of $325.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canada Goose Trading Down 0.1%

GOOS opened at $9.73 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a market cap of $945.66 million, a P/E ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $11.66 price target on Canada Goose in a report on Friday, May 15th. Williams Trading raised shares of Canada Goose from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $12.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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Earnings History for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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