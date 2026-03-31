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Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Canada Goose logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Analysts have assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" on Canada Goose from nine covering firms (4 sell, 3 hold, 2 buy), with an average 1‑year price target of about $15.17.
  • Shares opened at $10.41 (market cap ~$1.01B) and trade below the consensus target; the stock has a P/E of 80.04 and a 52‑week range of $6.73–$15.43, indicating valuation and volatility considerations.
  • Institutional ownership is high at 83.64%, while recent analyst activity has been mixed—notable downgrades from Zacks and Barclays and some upgrades/target increases from UBS and Wall Street Zen.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canada Goose.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.1667.

Several analysts have commented on GOOS shares. Zacks Research cut Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Canada Goose from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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