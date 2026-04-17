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Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Hits New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Canadian General Investments logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Shares hit a new 52-week high of C$51.00 on Friday (previous close C$50.55) on light volume of 706 shares traded.
  • Valuation & balance-sheet snapshot: Market cap C$1.08 billion with a low P/E of 4.17, very strong liquidity (quick ratio 7.44, current ratio 9.42) but a high debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.
  • Business profile: Canadian General Investments is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term capital appreciation and dividends from primarily publicly listed Canadian companies, using a bottom-up, diversified approach (individual positions generally capped at ~5%).
  • Interested in Canadian General Investments? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$51.00 and last traded at C$51.00, with a volume of 706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$50.55.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 9.42.

About Canadian General Investments

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian General Investments Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian General Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian General Investments wasn't on the list.

While Canadian General Investments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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