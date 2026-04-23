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Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Canadian General Investments logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) hit a new 52-week high
  • The closed-end equity fund has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a notably low P/E ratio of 4.19, plus strong liquidity ratios (quick ratio 7.44, current ratio 9.42) and follows a bottom-up, diversified strategy focused on Canadian equities.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$52.78 and last traded at C$52.13, with a volume of 2258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$51.95.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 9.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$48.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$47.61.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

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