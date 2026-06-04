Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Boosts The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $118.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $116.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperformer" rating on the technology company's stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.91% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DSGX. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Get DSGX alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.19. 1,048,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,981. The company's fifty day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.64. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 22.47%.The company had revenue of $166.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $38,027,000 after acquiring an additional 98,054 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,618 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 82,319 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key The Descartes Systems Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Descartes Systems Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Descartes Systems Group wasn't on the list.

While The Descartes Systems Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here