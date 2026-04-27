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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: CIBC's stock reached C$151.06 intraday (last C$150.34) on Monday with ~494,500 shares traded; analysts have largely raised targets, leaving a MarketBeat consensus of Moderate Buy with an average target of C$145.35 (6 Buys, 4 Holds).
  • Recent quarter showed C$2.76 EPS on C$8.40 billion in revenue; the bank has a market cap of C$138.62 billion and a P/E of 15.71, with 50- and 200-day moving averages at C$137.27 and C$128.04 respectively.
  • Dividend announced: CIBC declared a quarterly dividend of C$1.07 (paid April 28, ex-dividend March 27), annualized at C$4.28 for a 2.8% yield and a payout ratio of 41.5%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) NYSE: CM's stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$151.06 and last traded at C$150.34, with a volume of 494507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$149.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$145.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$137.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM - Get Free Report) NYSE: CM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.40 billion for the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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