Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

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Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Up 0.1%

TSE LFE traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.67. The company's stock had a trading volume of 99,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,151. Canadian Life Companies Split has a 52-week low of C$5.74 and a 52-week high of C$8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.23. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.07. The firm has a market cap of C$126.96 million, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.98.

About Canadian Life Companies Split

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

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