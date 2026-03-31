Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder Buys 620 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$141.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,463.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,690,345.97. This represents a 3.36% increase in their ownership of the stock.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$142.55. 554,191 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,428. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$126.11 and a 12-month high of C$154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25. The company has a market cap of C$87.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.85.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of C$4.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Desjardins set a C$156.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$153.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNR

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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