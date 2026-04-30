Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$163.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNR. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$164.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$158.94.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNR traded up C$4.49 on Thursday, reaching C$152.40. The stock had a trading volume of 628,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,869. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$147.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$139.79. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$126.11 and a twelve month high of C$158.25.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.80 EPS for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 27.28%.The firm had revenue of C$4.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 620 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$141.07 per share, with a total value of C$87,463.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,690,345.97. The trade was a 3.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$135.68 per share, with a total value of C$1,004,032.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,004,032. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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