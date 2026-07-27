Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ATB Cormark raised Canadian National Railway’s price target from C$166 to C$185 while maintaining a “sector perform” rating, implying roughly 1.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target of C$183.29. Recent target changes ranged from C$182 at JPMorgan to C$199 at Scotia.
  • CNR reported quarterly EPS of C$2.08 and revenue of C$4.75 billion, with a 26.92% net margin and 22.19% return on equity. Shares closed at C$182.09, near the company’s 12-month high of C$185.25.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target increased by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotia increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR traded down C$0.82 on Monday, hitting C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$185.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 350 shares in the company, valued at C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canadian National Railway Right Now?

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
Confidence Is Back, But Earnings Show the Consumer Is Being Picky
By Jessica Mitacek | July 21, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines