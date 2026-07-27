Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target increased by equities researchers at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$166.00 to C$185.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotia increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$199.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNR traded down C$0.82 on Monday, hitting C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$185.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$168.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$153.20.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 350 shares in the company, valued at C$53,459. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Further Reading

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