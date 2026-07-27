Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$185.00 at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotia boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$182.09. The company's stock had a trading volume of 676,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$153.20. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$126.11 and a one year high of C$185.25. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Justin M. Howell bought 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company's stock.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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