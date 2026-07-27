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Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$200.00 at Raymond James Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway’s price target to C$200 from C$198 while maintaining an “outperform” rating, implying 9.84% upside from the current price.
  • Several analysts also increased their targets, contributing to a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of C$183.29; Susquehanna, however, downgraded the stock to “hold.”
  • CN reported quarterly earnings of C$2.08 per share on C$4.75 billion in revenue, while shares traded down 0.4% at C$182.09 and remained near their 12-month high of C$185.25.
  • Interested in Canadian National Railway? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$198.00 to C$200.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$198.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$182.00 in a research note on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$183.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$168.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$153.20. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$126.11 and a 12 month high of C$185.25. The company has a market cap of C$110.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.75 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$53,459. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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