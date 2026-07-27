Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$205.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore upgraded Canadian National Railway from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna downgraded Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens raised Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$183.29.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.4%

CNR stock traded down C$0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching C$182.09. 676,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$153.20. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.11 and a 1 year high of C$185.25.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.75 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Justin M. Howell acquired 350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$152.74 per share, with a total value of C$53,459.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 350 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,459. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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