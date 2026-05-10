Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$123.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$117.69 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is C$113.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$106.66. The company has a market cap of C$104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$96.50 and a one year high of C$122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.70 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.36%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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