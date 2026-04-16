Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Strong-Buy Rating

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP was upgraded by National Bank Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CP. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.80.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $89.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,537 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Bayban purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,287 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,329 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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