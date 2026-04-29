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Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 29th

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Canadian Natural Resources logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's stock screener flagged three Canadian names — selected for the highest recent dollar trading volume — as ones to watch, noting Canadian equities offer exposure to the domestic economy but carry currency, regulatory and dividend/tax considerations.
  • Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) is a major oil and gas producer offering light/medium and several forms of heavy crude (including Pelican Lake heavy, bitumen and synthetic crude), plus natural gas and NGLs.
  • Canadian National Railway (CNI) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP) are large North American freight and logistics operators, with CNI focused on rail, intermodal and related services in Canada and the U.S., and CP operating a transcontinental freight network across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares of companies incorporated in Canada or listed primarily on Canadian exchanges (notably the Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange), representing partial ownership in those firms. For investors they offer exposure to the Canadian economy—often concentrated in sectors like energy, mining and financials—and entail considerations such as Canadian-dollar currency risk, domestic regulation and differing tax/dividend treatment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNQ

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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