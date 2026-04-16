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Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Canadian Tire logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canadian Tire's shares hit a new 52-week high intraday of $152.90 and were last quoted at $146.26, on very light volume (103 shares).
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating (five analysts) with an average price target of $205; recent notes include CIBC and TD reaffirming neutral/hold and Scotiabank upgrading to sector perform.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E of 45.52, and solid liquidity (quick ratio 1.44, current ratio 1.83) with a debt-to-equity of 0.84.
  • Five stocks we like better than Canadian Tire.

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.90 and last traded at $146.26, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.8555.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Canadian Tire in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $205.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDNAF

Canadian Tire Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited is a diversified Canadian retail company founded in Toronto in 1922 by John William Billes and Alfred Jackson Billes. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, the company operates a network of retail stores, digital channels and petroleum outlets across Canada. Through its integrated business model, Canadian Tire serves both urban and rural markets with a broad selection of products and services.

The company’s retail segment comprises its flagship Canadian Tire stores and branded gas bars, offering automotive parts and maintenance services, hardware and home improvement supplies, sports and leisure equipment, and seasonal merchandise.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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