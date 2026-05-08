Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th.

Cannae has a dividend payout ratio of -56.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cannae to earn ($1.89) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -31.7%.

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Cannae Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CNNE opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $621.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.18. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $103.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.70 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 121.15% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The company's revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc NYSE: CNNE is a publicly traded diversified holding company that focuses on partnering with and investing in businesses across a range of industry sectors. The company seeks to identify attractive opportunities in both private and public markets, leveraging its capital resources and management expertise to support operational growth and value creation. Cannae's investment strategy emphasizes companies in data and analytics, marketing services, healthcare technology, and payment processing.

Through its portfolio, Cannae holds controlling or significant minority stakes in companies that provide critical software, data and services to corporate clients.

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