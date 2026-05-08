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Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Canoe EIT Income Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped up — ENDTF jumped from a C$10.30 close to a C$12.39 open and was last at C$12.40 on low volume (~1,000 shares).
  • Valuation and liquidity — The fund has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a low P/E of 3.54, 50- and 200-day moving averages near C$12, and quick/current ratios of 0.96 with a debt-to-equity of 29.91.
  • Fund profile — Canoe EIT is a closed-end income fund managed by Canoe Financial that holds diversified Canadian equity and fixed-income positions across energy infrastructure, utilities, real estate and financial services.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Canoe EIT Income Fund.

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$10.30, but opened at C$12.39. Canoe EIT Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.40, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Canoe EIT Income Fund OTCMKTS: ENDTF is a closed-end investment fund established to provide investors with regular income and the potential for long-term capital growth. The fund primarily holds equity and fixed-income securities, with a focus on Canadian companies that generate stable cash flows. By investing across a diversified portfolio of sectors—including energy infrastructure, utilities, real estate and financial services—the fund seeks to balance income generation with moderate growth prospects.

The portfolio is actively managed by Canoe Financial, an independent Canadian asset manager headquartered in Toronto.

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