Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Positive Forecast for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Price

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $244.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $214.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $252.29.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $246.22 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.52 and a 200-day moving average of $224.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.Automatic Data Processing's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 14,757 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,262,000 after buying an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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