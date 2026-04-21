Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $175.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHKP. Truist Financial set a $225.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $201.96.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $132.43 and a 1 year high of $233.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,937,229 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,472,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $731,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,654,602 shares of the technology company's stock worth $492,588,000 after purchasing an additional 157,327 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,601,592 shares of the technology company's stock worth $538,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,171,322 shares of the technology company's stock worth $449,274,000 after purchasing an additional 170,075 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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