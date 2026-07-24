Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $125.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the chip maker's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 24.71% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.01.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $503.76 billion, a PE ratio of -161.66 and a beta of 2.18. Intel has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The business's 50 day moving average price is $116.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $7,695,007,000 after buying an additional 5,714,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after buying an additional 17,557,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years.

Intel reported Q2 EPS of $0.42 versus $0.21 expected, while revenue rose 24.8%-25.2% year over year to about $16.1 billion, marking the company’s strongest growth in more than 15 years. Positive Sentiment: The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid.

The company’s Q3 guidance came in above consensus, with management forecasting revenue of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion and EPS of $0.38, signaling confidence that demand remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market.

Several reports highlighted accelerating data center and AI sales, including a 59% jump in data center and AI revenue, which supports the view that Intel is gaining traction in a key growth market. Positive Sentiment: News that Intel and Fortinet collaborated on a new security processor, plus Intel’s first named outside foundry customer, strengthened the narrative that the foundry business is starting to attract real commercial momentum.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here