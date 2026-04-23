Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Shares of Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $23.77. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 8,497 shares.

Get Cap Gemini alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cap Gemini from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cap Gemini to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cap Gemini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGEMY

Cap Gemini Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cap Gemini Company Profile

Cap Gemini OTCMKTS: CGEMY, commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company's core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cap Gemini, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cap Gemini wasn't on the list.

While Cap Gemini currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here