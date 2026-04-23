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Cap Gemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Cap Gemini logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cap Gemini shares gapped down — the stock closed at $25.51 and opened at $23.77, last trading at $23.56 on a volume of 8,497 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — one Buy, two Hold and one Sell give an average rating of "Hold"; recent moves include Morgan Stanley cutting to Underweight, Citigroup keeping a Buy, and Zacks downgrading to Hold.
  • Technicals and liquidity — the price is below the 50‑day ($24.17) and 200‑day ($28.77) moving averages; the company reports a current and quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 0.64.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Cap Gemini SA (OTCMKTS:CGEMY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.51, but opened at $23.77. Cap Gemini shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 8,497 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cap Gemini from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cap Gemini to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cap Gemini in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cap Gemini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on CGEMY

Cap Gemini Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cap Gemini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cap Gemini OTCMKTS: CGEMY, commonly known as Capgemini, is a global professional services and consulting firm that provides technology-led business transformation services. The company's core activities include management and IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, cloud migration and managed services. Capgemini delivers solutions across the digital value chain, combining strategy, design, engineering and operations to help clients modernize legacy systems, implement cloud platforms, deploy data and AI capabilities, and secure IT environments.

Founded in 1967 by Serge Kampf and headquartered in Paris, Capgemini has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities and geographic footprint.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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