Capita plc (LON:CPI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Capita plc (LON:CPI - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 464.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPI shares. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Capita to GBX 330 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Capita from GBX 300 to GBX 320 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Capita in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Capita Stock Performance

CPI opened at GBX 292.50 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 302.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 338.51. The company has a market cap of £332.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 964.14. Capita has a 12-month low of GBX 180.02 and a 12-month high of GBX 415.50.

Capita (LON:CPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 49.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capita had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 142.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Capita news, insider Pablo Andres purchased 12,178 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 280 per share, for a total transaction of £34,098.40. Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 34,540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 per share, for a total transaction of £96,366.60. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,718 shares of company stock worth $16,346,500. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company's stock.

About Capita

Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across 8 countries, Capita's colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day.

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