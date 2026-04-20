Capital Bancorp (CBNK) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $62.42 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.62 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, analysts expect Capital Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

CBNK stock opened at $32.64 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $532.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.59. Capital Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Capital Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Capital Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capital Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 622,483 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,202 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,527,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 261,712 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 58,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 165,524 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company's stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Capital Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here