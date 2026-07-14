Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.25 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 0.1%

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.31. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Capital City Bank Group's payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 547,871 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 133,923 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,856 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Capital City Bank Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Brean Capital lowered Capital City Bank Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $49.50 target price on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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