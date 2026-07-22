Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.77% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital City Bank Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Capital One Financial set a $49.50 price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Brean Capital cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.75.

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Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. 58,760 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business's 50 day moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $64.25 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1,282.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc is a Florida‐based bank holding company headquartered in Tallahassee. As the parent of Capital City Bank, it offers a full suite of financial services through a network of community banking offices. The company traces its origins to the late 19th century, reflecting more than a century of continuous operation in its home market.

Through its banking subsidiary, Capital City Bank Group provides retail and commercial banking products, including checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage financing, and treasury management services.

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