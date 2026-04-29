Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

Get CCEC alerts: Sign Up

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

Capital Clean Energy Carriers stock opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 131,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital Clean Energy Carriers, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital Clean Energy Carriers wasn't on the list.

While Capital Clean Energy Carriers currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here