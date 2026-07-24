Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:CCEC)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years.

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCEC traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 28.02%.The business had revenue of $98.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Clean Energy Carriers will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CCEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital Clean Energy Carriers from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEC

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals.

Further Reading

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