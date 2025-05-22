Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.24, but opened at $22.40. Capital Clean Energy Carriers shares last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCEC has been the subject of several research reports. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company's fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.77 million. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers's payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company's stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Articles

