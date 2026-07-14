Capital One Financial (COF) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Capital One Financial to announce earnings of $4.69 per share and revenue of $15.7664 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business's 50 day moving average is $192.09 and its 200-day moving average is $202.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $174.24 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

More Capital One Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised Capital One’s price target to $245 from $215 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for Capital One Financial (COF) . Benzinga

JPMorgan raised Capital One’s price target to $245 from $215 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside for . Positive Sentiment: Several analyst roundups highlighted Capital One Financial (COF) among favored financial names, which can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for solid performance. 24/7 Wall St.

Several analyst roundups highlighted among favored financial names, which can support the stock by reinforcing expectations for solid performance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention remains on the upcoming conversion of millions of Discover cards onto Capital One’s platform, a major milestone that could expand the business but also requires smooth execution. Motley Fool

Investor attention remains on the upcoming conversion of millions of Discover cards onto Capital One’s platform, a major milestone that could expand the business but also requires smooth execution. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggesting Capital One Financial (COF) may be entering “a new phase” reflects broader strategic interest in the stock, but does not provide a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Kalkine Media

Commentary suggesting may be entering “a new phase” reflects broader strategic interest in the stock, but does not provide a clear near-term catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and articles continue to emphasize that the Discover integration carries execution risk, including the challenge of retaining cardholders while migrating them to Capital One’s systems. Read More.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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