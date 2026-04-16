Capital One Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Capital One Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DDOG. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Thirty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $179.95.

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Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $123.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15, a PEG ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog has a 12 month low of $87.69 and a 12 month high of $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm's revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $2,445,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $200,539.20. The trade was a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $2,806,434.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 523,833 shares of company stock worth $63,581,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $2,689,000. Munro Partners bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $7,120,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Datadog by 134.5% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company's stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted continued strong AI-driven demand and kept bullish ratings even as some targets were cut; headlines saying steady analyst support helped lift the stock. Read More.

Analysts highlighted continued strong AI-driven demand and kept bullish ratings even as some targets were cut; headlines saying steady analyst support helped lift the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler named Datadog a "premier infrastructure software" investment for 2026, reinforcing buy-side interest in DDOG as a core AI/observability play. Read More.

Piper Sandler named Datadog a "premier infrastructure software" investment for 2026, reinforcing buy-side interest in DDOG as a core AI/observability play. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $190 from $215 but kept a "Buy" rating — the cut lowers upside math but leaves institutional support intact. Read More.

TD Cowen trimmed its price target to $190 from $215 but kept a "Buy" rating — the cut lowers upside math but leaves institutional support intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho also trimmed its price target ahead of Datadog's Q1 report, signaling caution ahead of near-term results rather than a change in long-term view. Read More.

Mizuho also trimmed its price target ahead of Datadog's Q1 report, signaling caution ahead of near-term results rather than a change in long-term view. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a Q1 earnings preview outlining what to watch at the May report (revenue/AI product mix, guidance). This frames investor expectations but is informational rather than a catalyst. Read More.

MSN published a Q1 earnings preview outlining what to watch at the May report (revenue/AI product mix, guidance). This frames investor expectations but is informational rather than a catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts’ consensus remains around a "Moderate Buy" — indicating broad institutional tilt toward ownership even as some targets are adjusted. Read More.

Analysts’ consensus remains around a "Moderate Buy" — indicating broad institutional tilt toward ownership even as some targets are adjusted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist cut its price target citing customer concentration risk (revenue reliance on a small set of large customers), a fundamental risk that could weigh on multiple-quarter growth if top accounts slow. Read More.

Truist cut its price target citing customer concentration risk (revenue reliance on a small set of large customers), a fundamental risk that could weigh on multiple-quarter growth if top accounts slow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Datadog CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares — an insider sale that investors may view as a near-term negative signal, though size and context (diversification, tax planning) matter. Read More.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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