Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.76% from the stock's current price.

COF has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $258.14.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COF

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of COF opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $174.98 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total value of $7,265,098.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,148,916.94. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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