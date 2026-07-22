Capital One Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,112 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 40% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,620 call options.

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Capital One Financial News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.81 , ahead of estimates, with revenue of $15.83 billion also slightly above expectations. The company also said the Discover integration is on schedule and that synergies are being captured, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Article Title

Capital One reported Q2 adjusted EPS of , ahead of estimates, with revenue of also slightly above expectations. The company also said the and that synergies are being captured, which could support longer-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity was seen in COF, with call volume running about 40% above average , suggesting some traders are positioning for a rebound or further upside.

Unusually heavy options activity was seen in COF, with call volume running about , suggesting some traders are positioning for a rebound or further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted solid top-line growth, stronger net interest income, and lower provisions as key drivers of the quarter, but also noted that the stock’s reaction may depend on whether investors believe those gains are sustainable. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary highlighted solid top-line growth, stronger net interest income, and lower provisions as key drivers of the quarter, but also noted that the stock’s reaction may depend on whether investors believe those gains are sustainable. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s emphasis on credit performance and Discover-network testing supports the growth story, but investors are still evaluating how much of the earnings beat came from temporary reserve releases versus recurring improvement. Article Title

Management’s emphasis on credit performance and Discover-network testing supports the growth story, but investors are still evaluating how much of the earnings beat came from temporary reserve releases versus recurring improvement. Negative Sentiment: The pullback appears tied to concerns that Q2 profit was helped by a drop in credit-loss provisioning and a $662 million reserve release , while net charge-offs remained elevated at $3.6 billion . That makes the beat look less durable to some investors. Article Title

The pullback appears tied to concerns that Q2 profit was helped by a and a , while net charge-offs remained elevated at . That makes the beat look less durable to some investors. Negative Sentiment: Expenses also remain a concern: acquisition amortization and Discover/Brex integration costs pushed non-interest expense higher, which could limit near-term margin expansion even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,476,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,023,795,000 after acquiring an additional 638,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,677,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,103,196,000 after acquiring an additional 323,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,089,803,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 8,614,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,087,878,000 after purchasing an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $229.00 in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,272,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,396. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.17. The company has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 19.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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