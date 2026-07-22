Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $58.6470 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.97 million. On average, analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.68. Capitol Federal Financial has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $8.84. The business's fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,996 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 73,638 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,727 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFFN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

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