Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.8850, with a volume of 642367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,707 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

Further Reading

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