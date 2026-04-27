Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Capitol Federal Financial logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $7.89 on Monday and last around $7.885 with volume of about 642,367 shares.
  • Dividend raised: the company boosted its quarterly payout to $0.085 (from $0.04), an annualized $0.34 representing a ~4.3% yield and a 60.7% payout ratio.
  • Analyst outlook is muted: four analysts rate the stock a "Hold" with an average target of $7.25—below the current share price—though Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its target to $7.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.8850, with a volume of 642367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CFFN

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.93.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Capitol Federal Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Capitol Federal Financial's payout ratio is 60.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,707 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company's stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank, the company provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. These offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, home equity lines of credit and other consumer loan products. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial operates an active mortgage origination business, making residential mortgage loans both for its own portfolio and for sale in the secondary market.

Established in 1893, Capitol Federal has grown into one of the nation's largest mutual savings banks, emphasizing long-term customer relationships and conservative credit practices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Capitol Federal Financial Right Now?

Before you consider Capitol Federal Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capitol Federal Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capitol Federal Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Click the link to see MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
Weiss Ratings just flagged 10 must-sell stocks - here's why
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
3 Tech Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Buying NOW
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines