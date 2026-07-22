Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.65 and traded as low as $18.98. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.79, with a volume of 2,254,084 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capricor Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 8,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,669.10. The trade was a 75.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,551,658. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $44,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5,021.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,329 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,429 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,040 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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