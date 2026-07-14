Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.05 and traded as low as $20.17. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1,273,818 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,223 shares in the company, valued at $260,669.10. This represents a 75.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,658. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPR. Creek Drive Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,025,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,216 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 203,705 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 33,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,561,880 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 355,161 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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