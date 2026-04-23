Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.36. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

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Capricorn Energy Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on upstream activities. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon resources, targeting both conventional and emerging plays. Its operations span various stages of the upstream lifecycle, from seismic acquisition and well drilling to production optimization and field extension projects.

Capricorn Energy's asset portfolio is geographically diverse, with producing and development-stage interests across Africa and the Middle East.

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