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Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Capricorn Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Capricorn Energy passed above its 50‑day moving average, trading as high as $8.36 and last at $8.36 on the session — a move that represented a roughly 5.4% gain.
  • The stock sits well above its 200‑day moving average of $6.20 and the company shows solid short‑term liquidity and low leverage with a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44, and a debt‑to‑equity of 0.09.
  • Capricorn Energy is an independent upstream oil & gas exploration and production company with producing and development‑stage assets across Africa and the Middle East.
  • Interested in Capricorn Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Capricorn Energy PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and traded as high as $8.36. Capricorn Energy shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 5.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricorn Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a primary focus on upstream activities. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon resources, targeting both conventional and emerging plays. Its operations span various stages of the upstream lifecycle, from seismic acquisition and well drilling to production optimization and field extension projects.

Capricorn Energy's asset portfolio is geographically diverse, with producing and development-stage interests across Africa and the Middle East.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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