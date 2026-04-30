Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.700-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.4%

Cardinal Health stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.55. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $136.71 and a 12 month high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.21 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $209.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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