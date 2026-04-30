Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Trading Down 7.8% - What's Next?

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) shares were down 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $188.66 and last traded at $187.0190. Approximately 1,080,529 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,714,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.82.

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Cardinal Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cardinal Health this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $233.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $209.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 6.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $214.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.55.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.21 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. Cardinal Health's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth $775,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,833 shares of the company's stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Atle Fund Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 30,297 shares of the company's stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,436 shares of the company's stock worth $133,741,000 after purchasing an additional 494,731 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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