CareDx (CDNA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect CareDx to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $102.2870 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.76 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. CareDx's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect CareDx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CareDx Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. CareDx has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum downgraded CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CareDx from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CareDx from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.60.

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Insider Transactions at CareDx

In related news, CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 19,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $407,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 597,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,641,089.80. This represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock worth $629,321. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 120.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,608 shares of the company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc NASDAQ: CDNA is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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