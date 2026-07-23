Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
CareTrust REIT logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • CareTrust REIT shares hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as $43.60 as investors pushed the stock above its recent range.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains positive, with several firms raising price targets; the consensus rating is Moderate Buy and the average price target is $44.82.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share, equal to a 3.7% annualized yield, though the payout ratio is currently listed at 100%.
  • Interested in CareTrust REIT? Here are five stocks we like better.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CTRE - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $42.3710, with a volume of 3040799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTRE

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. CareTrust REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company's stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 67.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,154 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 98,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 310.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company's stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of net-leased healthcare properties. The company primarily focuses on seniors housing and post-acute care facilities, entering into long-term, triple-net lease agreements with leading operators in the skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, inpatient rehabilitation and specialty hospital sectors. Through its portfolio, CareTrust REIT aims to provide investors with stable and predictable rental income while supporting the ongoing demand for quality healthcare real estate across the United States.

Since its initial public offering in September 2013, CareTrust REIT has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy, targeting properties in primary and select secondary markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CareTrust REIT Right Now?

Before you consider CareTrust REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CareTrust REIT wasn't on the list.

While CareTrust REIT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO Cover
Don't Wait for the OpenAI IPO

The AI wave will soon hit public markets with Anthropic and OpenAI set to go public later this year. However, you don't have to wait to invest. This report shows seven AI stocks that you can buy today while the big model providers get ready to go public.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines