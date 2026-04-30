CarGurus (CARG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $243.2270 million for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.07 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 16.60%.CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $39.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on CarGurus from $37.50 to $33.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarGurus from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on CarGurus in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CARG

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other news, Director Stephen Kaufer acquired 30,766 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 323,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,528,017.50. The trade was a 10.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $143,426.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 246,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,131,077.92. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,497 shares of company stock valued at $484,038. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 491.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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