CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson Sells 567 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 567 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $18,733.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 96,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,113.28. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jennifer Ladd Hanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $88,989.39.

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CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $34.75. 908,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,817. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. CarGurus had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $239.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CarGurus by 22.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 25.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,305 shares of the company's stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 65,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,325,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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