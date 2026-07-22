Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Stock Price Up 1.9% - Time to Buy?

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU - Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.7250 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,605,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,591,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRBU has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Caribou Biosciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 1.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.36. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,189.14% and a negative return on equity of 84.17%. Analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 187.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,063 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 30.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,167 shares of the company's stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 303,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company's core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

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