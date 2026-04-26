Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caris Life Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caris Life Sciences from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caris Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 99,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 128.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 301.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,179 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period.

Caris Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of CAI stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Caris Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -112.31.

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $292.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $281.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caris Life Sciences will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Caris Life Sciences Company Profile

Caris Life Sciences NASDAQ: CAI is a molecular science company focused on advancing precision medicine in oncology. The company develops and delivers comprehensive molecular profiling services designed to identify actionable biomarkers across DNA, RNA and protein modalities. Its clinical services are intended to support oncologists in treatment decision-making by matching patients to targeted therapies, immunotherapies and relevant clinical trials based on tumor biology.

Caris provides laboratory-based diagnostic testing and related interpretive reports, combining high-throughput sequencing and other molecular technologies with bioinformatic analysis.

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