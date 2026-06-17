Carlos Linares Sells 10,000 Shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Linares sold 10,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.14. The stock had a trading volume of 559,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,233. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Evercore set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Alliance LLC. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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