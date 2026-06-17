Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $574.70 and last traded at $577.3340, with a volume of 139815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $561.59.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $458.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 3.1%

The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average is $453.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 750 shares in the company, valued at $317,895. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essential Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Further Reading

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