Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 3554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRRFY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carrefour from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrefour

Carrefour Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

About Carrefour

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world's largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour's core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

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